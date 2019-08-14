App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2019 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank Q1 net loss widens to Rs 3,800 crore



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IDBI Bank has posted net loss of Rs 3,800 crore in the quarter ended June 2019.

The company had recorded a loss of Rs 2,410 crore in the year-ago period.

The net interest income (NII) of the company was down 11.1 percent at Rs 1,458 crore against Rs 1,639 crore.

Close

The company's gross NPA was up 160 bps to 29.1 percent against 27.5 percent, while net NPA decreased 210 bps to 8 percent against 10.1 percent, QoQ.

In the absolute term the net NPA was down 26 percent to Rs 10,963 crore versus Rs 14,837 crore and gross NPA was up to Rs 51,657 crore against Rs 50,028 crore, QoQ.

Provisions for the June quarter was down to Rs 6,332 crore against Rs 8,532.78 crore, QoQ, while it increased from Rs 5235.96 crore YoY.

IDBI Bank ended at Rs 27.35, up Rs 0.55, or 2.05 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 14, 2019 04:38 pm

