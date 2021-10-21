IDBI Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,860.03 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,860.03 crore in September 2021 up 9.21% from Rs. 1703.2 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.58 crore in September 2021 up 80.25% from Rs. 332.63 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,230.35 crore in September 2021 down 3.05% from Rs. 1,269.00 crore in September 2020.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2020.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 56.75 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 66.42% returns over the last 6 months and 50.93% over the last 12 months.