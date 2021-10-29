MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IDBI Bank Consolidated September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,860.03 crore, up 9.21% Y-o-Y

October 29, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,860.03 crore in September 2021 up 9.21% from Rs. 1703.2 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 599.58 crore in September 2021 up 80.25% from Rs. 332.63 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,230.35 crore in September 2021 down 3.05% from Rs. 1,269.00 crore in September 2020.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.55 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2020.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 51.10 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.14% returns over the last 6 months and 37.18% over the last 12 months.

Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,735.623,398.542,944.67
(b) Income on Investment1,146.491,167.291,326.38
(c) Int. on balances With RBI114.50182.28151.45
(d) Others162.44172.24273.42
Other Income900.151,674.511,112.51
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,299.022,408.352,992.72
Employees Cost735.95723.96821.63
Other Expenses793.88674.10725.08
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,230.352,788.451,269.00
Provisions And Contingencies435.301,753.31585.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax795.051,035.14683.78
Tax215.29430.40346.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities579.76604.74337.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period579.76604.74337.11
Minority Interest5.52-6.61-4.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates14.30----
Net P/L After M.I & Associates599.58598.13332.63
Equity Share Capital10,752.4010,752.4010,380.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves20,594.1920,594.1917,951.76
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.45.4845.4847.11
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.550.560.32
Diluted EPS0.550.560.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.550.560.32
Diluted EPS0.550.560.32
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 29, 2021 02:22 pm

