172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|idbi-bank-consolidated-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-1703-20-crore-up-3-85-y-o-y-6017951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 08:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,703.20 crore, up 3.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,703.20 crore in September 2020 up 3.85% from Rs. 1640.1 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.63 crore in September 2020 up 109.64% from Rs. 3,448.88 crore in September 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,269.00 crore in September 2020 up 23.07% from Rs. 1,031.10 crore in September 2019.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.46 in September 2019.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 39.75 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 89.29% returns over the last 6 months and 28.64% over the last 12 months.

IDBI Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,944.673,058.143,358.68
(b) Income on Investment1,326.381,385.501,445.19
(c) Int. on balances With RBI151.45138.13109.29
(d) Others273.42322.03292.43
Other Income1,112.511,051.371,074.12
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,992.723,122.063,565.49
Employees Cost821.63804.50971.88
Other Expenses725.08675.76711.24
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,269.001,352.851,031.10
Provisions And Contingencies585.22888.925,644.22
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax683.78463.93-4,613.12
Tax346.67299.44-1,169.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities337.11164.49-3,443.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period337.11164.49-3,443.60
Minority Interest-4.48-5.35-0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----5.26
Net P/L After M.I & Associates332.63159.14-3,448.88
Equity Share Capital10,380.5910,380.597,736.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves17,951.7617,951.76--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.47.1147.1146.46
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.15-4.46
Diluted EPS0.320.15-4.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.320.15-4.46
Diluted EPS0.320.15-4.46
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDBI Bank #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.