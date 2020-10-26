IDBI Bank Consolidated September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,703.20 crore, up 3.85% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,703.20 crore in September 2020 up 3.85% from Rs. 1640.1 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 332.63 crore in September 2020 up 109.64% from Rs. 3,448.88 crore in September 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,269.00 crore in September 2020 up 23.07% from Rs. 1,031.10 crore in September 2019.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.46 in September 2019.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 39.75 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 89.29% returns over the last 6 months and 28.64% over the last 12 months.