IDBI Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,364.38 crore, up 46.14% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,364.38 crore in March 2020 up 46.14% from Rs. 1617.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.60 crore in March 2020 up 103.37% from Rs. 4,855.51 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,932.83 crore in March 2020 up 31.34% from Rs. 1,471.57 crore in March 2019.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.43 in March 2019.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 24.45 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.10% returns over the last 6 months and -33.65% over the last 12 months.