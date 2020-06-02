App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank Consolidated March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,364.38 crore, up 46.14% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,364.38 crore in March 2020 up 46.14% from Rs. 1617.93 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 163.60 crore in March 2020 up 103.37% from Rs. 4,855.51 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,932.83 crore in March 2020 up 31.34% from Rs. 1,471.57 crore in March 2019.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.43 in March 2019.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 24.45 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -34.10% returns over the last 6 months and -33.65% over the last 12 months.

IDBI Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,453.473,092.043,504.69
(b) Income on Investment1,372.511,459.841,622.83
(c) Int. on balances With RBI182.30101.6877.06
(d) Others596.95292.12267.10
Other Income1,405.511,321.551,244.34
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,240.853,403.163,853.75
Employees Cost959.04805.31652.29
Other Expenses878.02756.48738.41
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,932.831,302.281,471.57
Provisions And Contingencies1,593.86523.858,556.19
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax338.97778.43-7,084.62
Tax173.286,523.35-2,200.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.69-5,744.92-4,884.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.69-5,744.92-4,884.18
Minority Interest-2.29-4.50-3.90
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.2020.7232.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates163.60-5,728.70-4,855.51
Equity Share Capital10,380.5910,380.597,736.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--23,882.72--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.47.1147.1146.46
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.16-5.88-6.43
Diluted EPS0.16-5.88-6.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.16-5.88-6.43
Diluted EPS0.16-5.88-6.43
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDBI Bank #Results

Repatriation flights on June 2: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

PM Modi Speech LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking on "Getting Growth Back"

Cash-starved Karnataka receives major relief from liquor sale: Report

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

