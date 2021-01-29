MARKET NEWS

IDBI Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,816.29 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,816.29 crore in December 2020 up 17.75% from Rs. 1542.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 393.15 crore in December 2020 up 106.86% from Rs. 5,728.70 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,668.57 crore in December 2020 up 28.13% from Rs. 1,302.28 crore in December 2019.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.88 in December 2019.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 28.30 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -25.72% returns over the last 6 months and -18.44% over the last 12 months.

IDBI Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills2,915.222,944.673,092.04
(b) Income on Investment1,256.751,326.381,459.84
(c) Int. on balances With RBI174.89151.45101.68
(d) Others222.09273.42292.12
Other Income1,418.911,112.511,321.55
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended2,752.662,992.723,403.16
Employees Cost829.96821.63805.31
Other Expenses736.67725.08756.48
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,668.571,269.001,302.28
Provisions And Contingencies798.65585.22523.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax869.92683.78778.43
Tax470.77346.676,523.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities399.15337.11-5,744.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period399.15337.11-5,744.92
Minority Interest-6.00-4.48-4.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates----20.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates393.15332.63-5,728.70
Equity Share Capital10,752.4010,380.5910,380.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves17,951.7617,951.7623,882.72
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.45.4847.1147.11
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.380.32-5.88
Diluted EPS0.380.32-5.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.380.32-5.88
Diluted EPS0.380.32-5.88
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #IDBI Bank #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

