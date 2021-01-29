IDBI Bank Consolidated December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,816.29 crore, up 17.75% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,816.29 crore in December 2020 up 17.75% from Rs. 1542.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 393.15 crore in December 2020 up 106.86% from Rs. 5,728.70 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,668.57 crore in December 2020 up 28.13% from Rs. 1,302.28 crore in December 2019.

IDBI Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.88 in December 2019.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 28.30 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -25.72% returns over the last 6 months and -18.44% over the last 12 months.