IDBI Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,542.52 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,542.52 crore in December 2019 up 12.97% from Rs. 1365.38 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,728.70 crore in December 2019 down 37.54% from Rs. 4,165.21 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,302.28 crore in December 2019 up 72.42% from Rs. 755.29 crore in December 2018.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 37.00 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 38.32% returns over the last 6 months and -14.15% over the last 12 months.