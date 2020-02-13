App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,542.52 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,542.52 crore in December 2019 up 12.97% from Rs. 1365.38 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,728.70 crore in December 2019 down 37.54% from Rs. 4,165.21 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,302.28 crore in December 2019 up 72.42% from Rs. 755.29 crore in December 2018.

IDBI Bank shares closed at 34.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -19.75% over the last 12 months.

IDBI Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills3,092.043,358.683,563.65
(b) Income on Investment1,459.841,445.191,636.57
(c) Int. on balances With RBI101.68109.2943.85
(d) Others292.12292.43256.14
Other Income1,321.551,074.12743.72
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,403.163,565.494,134.83
Employees Cost805.31971.88640.44
Other Expenses756.48711.24713.37
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,302.281,031.10755.29
Provisions And Contingencies523.855,644.226,535.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax778.43-4,613.12-5,780.29
Tax6,523.35-1,169.52-1,610.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5,744.92-3,443.60-4,170.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5,744.92-3,443.60-4,170.02
Minority Interest20.72-0.029.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.50-5.26-4.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5,728.70-3,448.88-4,165.21
Equity Share Capital10,380.597,736.296,908.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves23,882.72----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.47.1146.4652.02
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.88-4.46-9.03
Diluted EPS-5.88-4.46-9.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-5.88-4.46-9.03
Diluted EPS-5.88-4.46-9.03
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA------
ii) Net NPA------
i) % of Gross NPA------
ii) % of Net NPA------
Return on Assets %------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #IDBI Bank #Results

