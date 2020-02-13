IDBI Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,542.52 crore, up 12.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for IDBI Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,542.52 crore in December 2019 up 12.97% from Rs. 1365.38 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5,728.70 crore in December 2019 down 37.54% from Rs. 4,165.21 crore in December 2018.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,302.28 crore in December 2019 up 72.42% from Rs. 755.29 crore in December 2018.
IDBI Bank shares closed at 34.75 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -19.75% over the last 12 months.
|IDBI Bank
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|3,092.04
|3,358.68
|3,563.65
|(b) Income on Investment
|1,459.84
|1,445.19
|1,636.57
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|101.68
|109.29
|43.85
|(d) Others
|292.12
|292.43
|256.14
|Other Income
|1,321.55
|1,074.12
|743.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|3,403.16
|3,565.49
|4,134.83
|Employees Cost
|805.31
|971.88
|640.44
|Other Expenses
|756.48
|711.24
|713.37
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|1,302.28
|1,031.10
|755.29
|Provisions And Contingencies
|523.85
|5,644.22
|6,535.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|778.43
|-4,613.12
|-5,780.29
|Tax
|6,523.35
|-1,169.52
|-1,610.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5,744.92
|-3,443.60
|-4,170.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5,744.92
|-3,443.60
|-4,170.02
|Minority Interest
|20.72
|-0.02
|9.14
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.50
|-5.26
|-4.33
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5,728.70
|-3,448.88
|-4,165.21
|Equity Share Capital
|10,380.59
|7,736.29
|6,908.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|23,882.72
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|47.11
|46.46
|52.02
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.88
|-4.46
|-9.03
|Diluted EPS
|-5.88
|-4.46
|-9.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.88
|-4.46
|-9.03
|Diluted EPS
|-5.88
|-4.46
|-9.03
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|i) % of Gross NPA
|--
|--
|--
|ii) % of Net NPA
|--
|--
|--
|Return on Assets %
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Lakhs)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:55 am