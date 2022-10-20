ICRA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.36 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.36 crore in September 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 47.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in September 2022 up 38.98% from Rs. 11.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.37 crore in September 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 17.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.46 in September 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 4,030.20 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.65% over the last 12 months.