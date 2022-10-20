 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICRA Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.36 crore, up 12.16% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.36 crore in September 2022 up 12.16% from Rs. 47.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.67 crore in September 2022 up 38.98% from Rs. 11.99 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.37 crore in September 2022 up 33.31% from Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 17.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.46 in September 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 4,030.20 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.65% over the last 12 months.

ICRA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.36 49.28 47.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.36 49.28 47.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.29 28.45 33.80
Depreciation 1.74 1.45 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.06 9.49 6.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.26 9.89 6.09
Other Income 10.37 31.05 8.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.63 40.94 14.83
Interest 0.34 0.34 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.29 40.60 14.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.29 40.60 14.44
Tax 2.62 8.69 2.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.67 31.91 11.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.67 31.91 11.99
Equity Share Capital 9.65 9.65 9.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.33 33.17 12.46
Diluted EPS 17.33 33.17 12.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.27 33.17 12.46
Diluted EPS 17.33 33.17 12.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:00 pm
