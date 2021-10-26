ICRA Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.58 crore in September 2021 up 9.72% from Rs. 43.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.99 crore in September 2021 up 6.22% from Rs. 11.29 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.03 crore in September 2021 down 7.45% from Rs. 17.32 crore in September 2020.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 12.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.74 in September 2020.

ICRA shares closed at 3,543.85 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.96% returns over the last 6 months and 32.31% over the last 12 months.