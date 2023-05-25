ICRA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.88 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.88 crore in March 2023 up 18.19% from Rs. 52.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in March 2023 up 28.67% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2023 up 17.14% from Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 25.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.51 in March 2022.

ICRA shares closed at 4,720.25 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.28% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.