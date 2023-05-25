English
    ICRA Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.88 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.88 crore in March 2023 up 18.19% from Rs. 52.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in March 2023 up 28.67% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2023 up 17.14% from Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022.

    ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 25.11 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.51 in March 2022.

    ICRA shares closed at 4,720.25 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.28% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.

    ICRA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.8858.0252.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.8858.0252.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.6432.0523.30
    Depreciation1.911.931.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.869.198.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4614.8518.80
    Other Income13.9111.697.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3826.5326.79
    Interest0.330.330.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.0526.2026.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.0526.2026.44
    Tax6.903.007.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1523.2018.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1523.2018.77
    Equity Share Capital9.659.659.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1124.1219.51
    Diluted EPS25.1124.1219.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.1124.1219.51
    Diluted EPS25.1124.1219.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am