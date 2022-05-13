ICRA Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.36 crore, up 8.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.36 crore in March 2022 up 8.03% from Rs. 48.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022 up 15.45% from Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.42 crore in March 2022 up 19.26% from Rs. 23.83 crore in March 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 19.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.90 in March 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 3,874.05 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 20.05% over the last 12 months.