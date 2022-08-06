 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICRA Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.28 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

Net Sales at Rs 49.28 crore in June 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 46.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.91 crore in June 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 26.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.39 crore in June 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 32.35 crore in June 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 33.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.04 in June 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 3,835.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 5.93% over the last 12 months.

ICRA
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 49.28 52.36 46.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 49.28 52.36 46.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.45 23.30 29.05
Depreciation 1.45 1.63 1.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.49 8.62 6.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.89 18.80 9.65
Other Income 31.05 7.99 21.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.94 26.79 31.18
Interest 0.34 0.35 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.60 26.44 30.78
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.60 26.44 30.78
Tax 8.69 7.67 4.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.91 18.77 26.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.91 18.77 26.01
Equity Share Capital 9.65 9.65 9.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.17 19.51 27.04
Diluted EPS 33.17 19.51 27.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 33.17 19.51 27.04
Diluted EPS 33.17 19.51 27.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

