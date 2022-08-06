ICRA Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.28 crore, up 6.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.28 crore in June 2022 up 6.97% from Rs. 46.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.91 crore in June 2022 up 22.7% from Rs. 26.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.39 crore in June 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 32.35 crore in June 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 33.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.04 in June 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 3,835.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 5.93% over the last 12 months.