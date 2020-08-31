ICRA Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.50 crore, down 17.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.50 crore in June 2020 down 17.28% from Rs. 51.38 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in June 2020 down 33.05% from Rs. 14.91 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.28 crore in June 2020 down 39.07% from Rs. 25.08 crore in June 2019.

ICRA EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.38 in June 2020 from Rs. 15.50 in June 2019.

ICRA shares closed at 2,805.85 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.