ICRA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 58.02 53.36 48.74 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 58.02 53.36 48.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.05 31.29 25.31 Depreciation 1.93 1.74 1.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.19 11.06 7.20 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.85 9.26 14.89 Other Income 11.69 10.37 7.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.53 19.63 22.06 Interest 0.33 0.34 0.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.20 19.29 21.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 26.20 19.29 21.69 Tax 3.00 2.62 5.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 23.20 16.67 16.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 23.20 16.67 16.54 Equity Share Capital 9.65 9.65 9.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.12 17.33 17.20 Diluted EPS 24.12 17.33 17.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.12 17.27 17.20 Diluted EPS 24.12 17.33 17.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited