    ICRA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICRA are:Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore in December 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 48.74 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.20 crore in December 2022 up 40.25% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.46 crore in December 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 23.40 crore in December 2021.
    ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 24.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.20 in December 2021.ICRA shares closed at 4,558.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.
    ICRA
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.0253.3648.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.0253.3648.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.0531.2925.31
    Depreciation1.931.741.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1911.067.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.859.2614.89
    Other Income11.6910.377.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5319.6322.06
    Interest0.330.340.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.2019.2921.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.2019.2921.69
    Tax3.002.625.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.2016.6716.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.2016.6716.54
    Equity Share Capital9.659.659.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.1217.3317.20
    Diluted EPS24.1217.3317.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.1217.2717.20
    Diluted EPS24.1217.3317.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Icra #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:22 am