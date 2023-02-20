ICRA Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICRA are:Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore in December 2022 up 19.06% from Rs. 48.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.20 crore in December 2022 up 40.25% from Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.46 crore in December 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 23.40 crore in December 2021.
ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 24.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 17.20 in December 2021.
|ICRA shares closed at 4,558.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 24.12% over the last 12 months.
|ICRA
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.02
|53.36
|48.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.02
|53.36
|48.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.05
|31.29
|25.31
|Depreciation
|1.93
|1.74
|1.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.19
|11.06
|7.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.85
|9.26
|14.89
|Other Income
|11.69
|10.37
|7.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.53
|19.63
|22.06
|Interest
|0.33
|0.34
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|26.20
|19.29
|21.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|26.20
|19.29
|21.69
|Tax
|3.00
|2.62
|5.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.20
|16.67
|16.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.20
|16.67
|16.54
|Equity Share Capital
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.12
|17.33
|17.20
|Diluted EPS
|24.12
|17.33
|17.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.12
|17.27
|17.20
|Diluted EPS
|24.12
|17.33
|17.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited