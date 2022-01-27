ICRA Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 48.74 crore, up 3.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.74 crore in December 2021 up 3.82% from Rs. 46.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.54 crore in December 2021 up 7.3% from Rs. 15.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.40 crore in December 2021 up 5.41% from Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2020.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 17.20 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.02 in December 2020.

ICRA shares closed at 3,460.40 on January 25, 2022 (NSE)