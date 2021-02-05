ICRA Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.94 crore, down 10.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.94 crore in December 2020 down 10.92% from Rs. 52.70 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.42 crore in December 2020 down 3.08% from Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.20 crore in December 2020 down 6.29% from Rs. 23.69 crore in December 2019.

ICRA EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.53 in December 2019.

ICRA shares closed at 2,787.15 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.11% returns over the last 6 months and -3.66% over the last 12 months.