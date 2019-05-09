App
Earnings
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Icra Q4 profit slips by 5.2% to Rs 26 cr

Total income during the quarter also declined to Rs 95.19 crore from Rs 99.65 crore in the year-ago period, Icra said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Domestic rating agency Icra May 9 reported 5.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.10 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.55 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income during the quarter also declined to Rs 95.19 crore from Rs 99.65 crore in the year-ago period, Icra said in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, the company said in the statement.

The board had approved the merger of two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries - ICRA Management Consulting Services Limited, involved in consulting services, with ICRA Online Limited, which is involved in outsourcing and information services, subject to requisite approvals, it said.
First Published on May 9, 2019 09:10 pm

