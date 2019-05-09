Icra Q4 profit slips by 5.2% to Rs 26 cr

Total income during the quarter also declined to Rs 95.19 crore from Rs 99.65 crore in the year-ago period, Icra said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic rating agency Icra May 9 reported 5.2 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 26.10 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 27.55 crore in the same quarter last year.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, the company said in the statement.