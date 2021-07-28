MARKET NEWS

Icra Q1 net profit surges 43% to Rs 24.34 crore; announces dividend of Rs 27/share

The total income during April-June FY22 rose to Rs 90.52 crore, against Rs 80.80 crore in the first quarter of FY21, Icra said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
 
 
Rating firm Icra on Wednesday reported a 43 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 24.34 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 17.05 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said the board of directors at its meeting in May had recommended a dividend of Rs 27 per equity share for FY21 and the proposal will be taken for approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming annual general meeting.

Its shares closed at Rs 3,659.75 apiece on BSE, down 1.62 per cent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Icra #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2021 10:58 pm

