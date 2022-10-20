English
    ICRA net income up 52.5% to Rs 37 crore in September quarter

    The Moody's domestic associate said its consolidated revenue rose by 19.2 per cent to Rs 98.6 crore from Rs 82.7 crore in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 07:31 PM IST

    The country's second-largest rating agency ICRA on Thursday reported a 52.5 per cent jump in net income at Rs 37.2 crore for the three months to September.

    Its Managing Director Ramnath Krishnan said while the overall credit quality has shown signs of improvement, the bond market issuances continued to remain tepid due to continued uncertainty around yields as the inflation-led hawkish outlook prevailed. Against this background, ICRA's revenue showed robust growth, driven by increased demand for bank loans and market issuances, the latter benefitting from a pick-up in structured finance ratings.

    Knowledge services, a part of ICRA Analytics, continued its strong growth momentum, driven by expansion of ESG analytical support and growth in other value-added financial services segments, he added.
    PTI
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 07:31 pm
