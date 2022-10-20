 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICRA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore, up 19.25% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:25 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore in September 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 82.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.73 crore in September 2022 up 52.68% from Rs. 24.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.74 crore in September 2022 up 46.41% from Rs. 33.29 crore in September 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 38.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.01 in September 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 4,030.20 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.65% over the last 12 months.

ICRA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 98.60 92.52 82.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 98.60 92.52 82.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.34 47.86 50.46
Depreciation 2.42 1.99 1.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.76 12.96 9.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.07 29.71 20.86
Other Income 13.25 7.11 10.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.32 36.82 31.49
Interest 0.35 0.34 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.98 36.47 31.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.98 36.47 31.09
Tax 8.77 14.83 6.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 37.21 21.65 24.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 37.21 21.65 24.37
Minority Interest -0.48 -0.40 -0.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.73 21.25 24.06
Equity Share Capital 9.65 9.65 9.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.19 22.09 25.01
Diluted EPS 38.19 22.09 25.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.56 22.09 25.01
Diluted EPS 38.19 22.09 25.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 08:11 pm
