ICRA Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore, up 19.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.60 crore in September 2022 up 19.25% from Rs. 82.68 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.73 crore in September 2022 up 52.68% from Rs. 24.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.74 crore in September 2022 up 46.41% from Rs. 33.29 crore in September 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 38.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 25.01 in September 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 4,188.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.44% returns over the last 6 months and 18.19% over the last 12 months.