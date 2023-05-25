English
    ICRA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICRA are:Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore in March 2023 up 16.4% from Rs. 93.71 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.37 crore in March 2023 up 14.87% from Rs. 33.41 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.94 crore in March 2023 up 9.55% from Rs. 49.24 crore in March 2022.
    ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 39.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.73 in March 2022.ICRA shares closed at 4,720.25 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.28% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.
    ICRA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.08103.0493.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.08103.0493.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.9653.4041.46
    Depreciation2.732.692.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1013.3913.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.3033.5536.33
    Other Income15.9114.7310.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2148.2846.93
    Interest0.330.390.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.8847.8946.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.8847.8946.54
    Tax12.258.6512.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.6339.2433.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.6339.2433.73
    Minority Interest-0.26-0.36-0.33
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.3738.8833.41
    Equity Share Capital9.659.659.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.8940.4234.73
    Diluted EPS39.8940.4234.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.8940.4234.73
    Diluted EPS39.8940.4234.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am