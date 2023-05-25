ICRA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICRA are:Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore in March 2023 up 16.4% from Rs. 93.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.37 crore in March 2023 up 14.87% from Rs. 33.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.94 crore in March 2023 up 9.55% from Rs. 49.24 crore in March 2022.
ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 39.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 34.73 in March 2022.
|ICRA shares closed at 4,720.25 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.28% returns over the last 6 months and 15.98% over the last 12 months.
|ICRA
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|109.08
|103.04
|93.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|109.08
|103.04
|93.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|54.96
|53.40
|41.46
|Depreciation
|2.73
|2.69
|2.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.10
|13.39
|13.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.30
|33.55
|36.33
|Other Income
|15.91
|14.73
|10.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|51.21
|48.28
|46.93
|Interest
|0.33
|0.39
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|50.88
|47.89
|46.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|50.88
|47.89
|46.54
|Tax
|12.25
|8.65
|12.81
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|38.63
|39.24
|33.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|38.63
|39.24
|33.73
|Minority Interest
|-0.26
|-0.36
|-0.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|38.37
|38.88
|33.41
|Equity Share Capital
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|39.89
|40.42
|34.73
|Diluted EPS
|39.89
|40.42
|34.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|39.89
|40.42
|34.73
|Diluted EPS
|39.89
|40.42
|34.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
