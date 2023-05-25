ICRA Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.08 crore, up 16.4% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 109.08 103.04 93.71 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 109.08 103.04 93.71 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 54.96 53.40 41.46 Depreciation 2.73 2.69 2.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.10 13.39 13.61 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.30 33.55 36.33 Other Income 15.91 14.73 10.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.21 48.28 46.93 Interest 0.33 0.39 0.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 50.88 47.89 46.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 50.88 47.89 46.54 Tax 12.25 8.65 12.81 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.63 39.24 33.73 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.63 39.24 33.73 Minority Interest -0.26 -0.36 -0.33 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.37 38.88 33.41 Equity Share Capital 9.65 9.65 9.65 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 39.89 40.42 34.73 Diluted EPS 39.89 40.42 34.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 39.89 40.42 34.73 Diluted EPS 39.89 40.42 34.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited