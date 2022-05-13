 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICRA Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.71 crore, up 14.15% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

Net Sales at Rs 93.71 crore in March 2022 up 14.15% from Rs. 82.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.41 crore in March 2022 up 50.44% from Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.24 crore in March 2022 up 46.55% from Rs. 33.60 crore in March 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 34.73 in March 2022 from Rs. 23.08 in March 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 3,874.05 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.71% returns over the last 6 months and 20.05% over the last 12 months.

ICRA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 93.71 86.55 82.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 93.71 86.55 82.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 41.46 42.25 42.69
Depreciation 2.31 1.93 2.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.61 9.68 15.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.33 32.69 21.28
Other Income 10.60 9.00 9.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.93 41.69 31.03
Interest 0.38 0.38 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.54 41.31 30.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.54 41.31 30.52
Tax 12.81 10.22 8.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.73 31.09 22.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.73 31.09 22.51
Minority Interest -0.33 -0.21 -0.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 33.41 30.88 22.20
Equity Share Capital 9.65 9.65 9.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.73 32.10 23.08
Diluted EPS 34.73 32.10 23.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.73 32.10 23.08
Diluted EPS 34.73 32.10 23.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 13, 2022 11:35 am
