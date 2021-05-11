ICRA Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 82.09 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.09 crore in March 2021 down 5.71% from Rs. 87.07 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.20 crore in March 2021 down 35.8% from Rs. 34.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.60 crore in March 2021 down 25.52% from Rs. 45.11 crore in March 2020.

ICRA EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 35.95 in March 2020.

ICRA shares closed at 3,243.60 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.48% returns over the last 6 months and 26.87% over the last 12 months.