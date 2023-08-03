ICRA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.71 crore, up 11.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.71 crore in June 2023 up 11.02% from Rs. 92.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.31 crore in June 2023 up 89.67% from Rs. 21.25 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.38 crore in June 2023 up 34.97% from Rs. 38.81 crore in June 2022.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 41.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.09 in June 2022.

ICRA shares closed at 5,693.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.86% returns over the last 6 months and 47.80% over the last 12 months.