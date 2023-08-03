English
    ICRA Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 102.71 crore, up 11.02% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.71 crore in June 2023 up 11.02% from Rs. 92.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.31 crore in June 2023 up 89.67% from Rs. 21.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.38 crore in June 2023 up 34.97% from Rs. 38.81 crore in June 2022.

    ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 41.90 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.09 in June 2022.

    ICRA shares closed at 5,693.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.86% returns over the last 6 months and 47.80% over the last 12 months.

    ICRA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.71109.0892.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.71109.0892.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.2454.9647.86
    Depreciation2.322.731.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.8616.1012.96
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3035.3029.71
    Other Income17.7615.917.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.0651.2136.82
    Interest0.320.330.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax49.7450.8836.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax49.7450.8836.47
    Tax9.1112.2514.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.6338.6321.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.6338.6321.65
    Minority Interest-0.32-0.26-0.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.3138.3721.25
    Equity Share Capital9.659.659.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.9039.8922.09
    Diluted EPS41.9039.8922.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.9039.8922.09
    Diluted EPS41.9039.8922.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

