 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICRA Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore, up 15.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.52 crore in June 2022 up 15.84% from Rs. 79.87 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.25 crore in June 2022 down 11.28% from Rs. 23.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.81 crore in June 2022 up 9.88% from Rs. 35.32 crore in June 2021.

ICRA EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 24.90 in June 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 3,835.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and 5.93% over the last 12 months.

ICRA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.52 93.71 79.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.52 93.71 79.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.86 41.46 45.08
Depreciation 1.99 2.31 1.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.96 13.61 10.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.71 36.33 22.89
Other Income 7.11 10.60 10.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.82 46.93 33.55
Interest 0.34 0.38 0.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.47 46.54 33.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.47 46.54 33.14
Tax 14.83 12.81 8.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.65 33.73 24.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.65 33.73 24.34
Minority Interest -0.40 -0.33 -0.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.25 33.41 23.95
Equity Share Capital 9.65 9.65 9.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.09 34.73 24.90
Diluted EPS 22.09 34.73 24.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.09 34.73 24.90
Diluted EPS 22.09 34.73 24.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Icra #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.