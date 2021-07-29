ICRA Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.87 crore, up 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.87 crore in June 2021 up 14.72% from Rs. 69.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.95 crore in June 2021 up 42.45% from Rs. 16.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.32 crore in June 2021 up 35.38% from Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2020.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 24.90 in June 2021 from Rs. 17.48 in June 2020.

ICRA shares closed at 3,659.10 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.09% returns over the last 6 months and 45.84% over the last 12 months.