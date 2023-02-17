 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICRA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.04 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.04 crore in December 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2022 up 25.94% from Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.85% from Rs. 43.62 crore in December 2021.

ICRA
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.04 98.60 86.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.04 98.60 86.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.40 51.34 42.25
Depreciation 2.69 2.42 1.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.39 11.76 9.68
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.55 33.07 32.69
Other Income 14.73 13.25 9.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.28 46.32 41.69
Interest 0.39 0.35 0.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.89 45.98 41.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.89 45.98 41.31
Tax 8.65 8.77 10.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.24 37.21 31.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.24 37.21 31.09
Minority Interest -0.36 -0.48 -0.21
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.88 36.73 30.88
Equity Share Capital 9.65 9.65 9.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.42 38.19 32.10
Diluted EPS 40.42 38.19 32.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 40.42 38.56 32.10
Diluted EPS 40.42 38.19 32.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited