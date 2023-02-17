ICRA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.04 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.04 crore in December 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2022 up 25.94% from Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.85% from Rs. 43.62 crore in December 2021.