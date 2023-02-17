ICRA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.04 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.04 crore in December 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2022 up 25.94% from Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.85% from Rs. 43.62 crore in December 2021.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 40.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 32.10 in December 2021.

ICRA shares closed at 4,616.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 23.29% over the last 12 months.