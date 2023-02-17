English
    ICRA Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.04 crore, up 19.04% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ICRA are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.04 crore in December 2022 up 19.04% from Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.88 crore in December 2022 up 25.94% from Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.97 crore in December 2022 up 16.85% from Rs. 43.62 crore in December 2021.

    ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 40.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 32.10 in December 2021.

    ICRA shares closed at 4,616.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.80% returns over the last 6 months and 23.29% over the last 12 months.

    ICRA
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.0498.6086.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.0498.6086.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.4051.3442.25
    Depreciation2.692.421.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3911.769.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.5533.0732.69
    Other Income14.7313.259.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.2846.3241.69
    Interest0.390.350.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.8945.9841.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.8945.9841.31
    Tax8.658.7710.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.2437.2131.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.2437.2131.09
    Minority Interest-0.36-0.48-0.21
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.8836.7330.88
    Equity Share Capital9.659.659.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.4238.1932.10
    Diluted EPS40.4238.1932.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.4238.5632.10
    Diluted EPS40.4238.1932.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:51 am