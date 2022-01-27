ICRA Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.55 crore, up 11.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.55 crore in December 2021 up 11.9% from Rs. 77.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.88 crore in December 2021 up 27.64% from Rs. 24.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.62 crore in December 2021 up 22.39% from Rs. 35.64 crore in December 2020.

ICRA EPS has increased to Rs. 32.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 25.15 in December 2020.

ICRA shares closed at 3,460.40 on January 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.51% returns over the last 6 months and 24.21% over the last 12 months.