ICICI Securities starts coverage on Paytm, sets target price at Rs 1,352 a share

One more lead banker for Paytm's public issue, ICICI Securities, has initiated coverage for the stock with a 'buy' rating and kept a target price of Rs 1,352 a share that is 60 percent above from its current price.

Goldman Sach and Morgan Stanley, lead bankers, had earlier initiated coverage on the stock.

At 10.30am, the scrip was trading at Rs 822 on the BSE, down 1.39 percent from its previous close. The stock is down over 60 percent from its issue price of Rs 2,150.

The flop listing has left with deep losses not only the IPO investors but also raised concerns for loss-making technology firms commanding high valuation and the role of investment bankers.

Besides ICICI Securities other bankers for the IPO were Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sach, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank, JP Morgan and CItiGroup

According to estimates, Paytm generates a revenue of Rs 350-375 per monthly transacting user (MTU) and Rs 1,000-1,100 per merchants and incurs direct cost of Rs 250-275 per MTU and Rs 750-775 per merchant. The brokerage firm derives a customer lifetime value of Rs 2,000 per MTU and Rs 29,600 per merchant.

"Superimposing this on FY24E estimated MTU and merchant base and adjusting further for fixed cost, net cash and value of associates/subsidiaries, we arrive at Paytm’s intrinsic business value of Rs 940 billion," ICICI Securities said. "Key risks being below expected monetisation through financial services business and unfavourable regulatory outcomes."

The brokerage firm says that Paytm has built a sizable two-sided digital ecosystem with a proven leadership in payments. It has already spent over $1.1 billion on marketing/promotions since FY15, it has amassed a sizable base of 64.4 million MTUs as on December 21 (equivalent to more than 12 percent of smartphone users) and 24.4 million merchants (over half of merchants with access to internet).

It now commands over 40 percent market share in mobile payment, over 25 percent (estimated) in P2M digital transactions, 28-30 percent (estimated) in UPI P2M, over 20 percent as a UPI beneficiary bank and over 50 percent market share in P2M wallet transactions.

"Paytm calls for evaluation and assessment quite differently and distinctly, especially given: Management’s high growth aspirations calling for significant investments and cash burn. Rapidly evolving business model (proven leadership in payments but monetising it through financial services still at a nascent stage. Highly competitive landscape with low switching cost and leading players with deep pockets getting aggressive. Regulatory uncertainties exist, some conducive and few unfavourable outcomes," ICICI Securities said.

Goldman Sachs has retained the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,460 a share. Paytm continues to gain market share across UPI as well as non-UPI payment segments, and its lending business sees strong traction, according to Goldman Sachs. Paytm trades at a 15 percent discount to global fintech peers, the brokerage said.