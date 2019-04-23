ICICI Securities Q4 profit slips 19% to Rs 121 crore

ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Group, April 23 reported 19.5 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 121.5 crore for the March quarter of 2018-19 financial year.

The profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 151 crore, ICICI Securities said in a statement.

Total income also fell to Rs 428.3 crore from Rs 510.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.70 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each to the shareholders.

Shares of ICICI Securities settled at Rs 217.75 per scrip, down 0.96 percent, on the BSE.