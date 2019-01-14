App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Securities Q3 profit slips 34% to Rs 101.1 crore

In comparison, the company's profit stood at Rs 153.9 crore in the October-December quarter of 2017-18, ICICI Securities said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Securities, investment services arm of ICICI Group, on Monday reported a 34.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 101.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

The company's total income also declined to Rs 404.7 crore, compared with Rs 493.8 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #earnings #ICICI Securities #Results

