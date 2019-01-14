ICICI Securities Q3 profit slips 34% to Rs 101.1 crore

ICICI Securities, investment services arm of ICICI Group, on Monday reported a 34.3 per cent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 101.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

In comparison, the company's profit stood at Rs 153.9 crore in the October-December quarter of 2017-18, ICICI Securities said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company's total income also declined to Rs 404.7 crore, compared with Rs 493.8 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.