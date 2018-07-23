App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICICI Securities' Q1 net up 13% at Rs 134 cr

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 118 crore in the same period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities, the broking arm of ICICI Bank, today reported a 13 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 134 crore in the June quarter.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 118 crore in the same period last year.

Its revenue rose by 9 per cent to Rs 436 crore in the June quarter, against Rs 401 crore in the year-ago period, a release said.

The company improved its broking revenue to Rs 230 crore in the reporting quarter, against Rs 227 crore last year, despite weak retail participation in the equity markets, a segment which accounts for its 90 percent broking revenue, it said, adding institutional broking grew by 22 per cent.

related news

The distribution revenue increased by 17 per cent to Rs 116 crore, against Rs 99 crore last year. Shilpa Kumar, managing director, ICICI Securities, said, "We have continued to diversify with non-broking business now accounting for 37 per cent of our overall revenue with distribution, wealth management and corporate finance businesses outperforming the overall company."

The company added 1.1 lakh new clients in the quarter, taking the number of operational accounts to 41 lakh. Its stock ended 3.44 per cent higher at Rs 312.85 apiece on the BSE today, compared with a 0.61 per cent rally in the benchmark.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 08:08 pm

tags #Business #ICICI Bank #ICICI Securities #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.