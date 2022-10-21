 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Securitie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 858.27 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 858.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 856.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.45 crore in September 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 351.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 529.45 crore in September 2022 down 2.65% from Rs. 543.85 crore in September 2021.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in September 2021.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 506.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -36.44% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Securities Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 858.27 793.55 856.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 858.27 793.55 856.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 182.56 172.65 164.45
Depreciation 18.73 16.43 14.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.54 1.96 -4.51
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 151.07 137.93 152.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 504.37 464.58 528.77
Other Income 6.35 0.19 0.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 510.72 464.77 529.10
Interest 108.11 100.24 57.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 402.61 364.53 471.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 402.61 364.53 471.15
Tax 103.16 93.44 119.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 299.45 271.09 351.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 299.45 271.09 351.47
Equity Share Capital 161.41 161.39 161.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.28 8.40 10.89
Diluted EPS 9.26 8.38 10.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.28 8.40 10.89
Diluted EPS 9.26 8.38 10.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Securitie #ICICI Securities Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 am
