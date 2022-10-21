ICICI Securitie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 858.27 crore, up 0.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 858.27 crore in September 2022 up 0.24% from Rs. 856.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.45 crore in September 2022 down 14.8% from Rs. 351.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 529.45 crore in September 2022 down 2.65% from Rs. 543.85 crore in September 2021.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.28 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.89 in September 2021.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 506.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.38% returns over the last 6 months and -36.44% over the last 12 months.