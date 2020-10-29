ICICI Securitie Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 680.45 crore, up 63.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 680.45 crore in September 2020 up 63.21% from Rs. 416.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.99 crore in September 2020 up 107.61% from Rs. 133.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.74 crore in September 2020 up 92.15% from Rs. 215.32 crore in September 2019.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 8.63 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2019.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 484.40 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.96% returns over the last 6 months and 47.59% over the last 12 months.