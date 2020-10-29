172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|icici-securitie-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-680-45-crore-up-63-21-y-o-y-6032811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Securitie Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 680.45 crore, up 63.21% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 680.45 crore in September 2020 up 63.21% from Rs. 416.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 277.99 crore in September 2020 up 107.61% from Rs. 133.90 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 413.74 crore in September 2020 up 92.15% from Rs. 215.32 crore in September 2019.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 8.63 in September 2020 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2019.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 484.40 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.96% returns over the last 6 months and 47.59% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Securities Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations680.45545.83416.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations680.45545.83416.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost176.21169.56130.53
Depreciation13.0613.4414.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies2.192.99-1.73
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.0977.6173.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax400.90282.23199.84
Other Income-0.220.360.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax400.68282.59200.65
Interest28.3622.7717.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax372.32259.82182.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax372.32259.82182.89
Tax94.3366.3148.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities277.99193.51133.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period277.99193.51133.90
Equity Share Capital161.09161.07161.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.636.014.16
Diluted EPS8.606.004.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.636.014.16
Diluted EPS8.606.004.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Securitie #ICICI Securities Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results

