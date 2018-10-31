ICICI Securitie Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 457.81 crore, up 1.42% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 457.81 crore in September 2018 up 1.42% from Rs. 451.42 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.60 crore in September 2018 up 4.29% from Rs. 127.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 220.41 crore in September 2018 up 3.23% from Rs. 213.51 crore in September 2017.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2017.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 238.75 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -43.05% returns over the last 6 months and -46.36% over the last 12 months.