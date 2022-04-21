English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ICICI Securitie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 891.49 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 891.49 crore in March 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 739.39 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 338.81 crore in March 2022 up 2.94% from Rs. 329.13 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 562.24 crore in March 2022 up 15.84% from Rs. 485.37 crore in March 2021.

    ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.22 in March 2021.

    Close

    ICICI Securitie shares closed at 628.50 on April 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 48.02% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Securities Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations891.49941.63739.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations891.49941.63739.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost169.99169.36102.18
    Depreciation17.3715.9713.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.180.34-7.81
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses159.05163.84159.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax544.90592.12471.46
    Other Income-0.030.18--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax544.87592.30471.46
    Interest90.9582.6130.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax453.92509.69441.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax453.92509.69441.01
    Tax115.11129.48111.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities338.81380.21329.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period338.81380.21329.13
    Equity Share Capital161.34161.34161.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5011.7910.22
    Diluted EPS10.4511.7310.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.5011.7910.22
    Diluted EPS10.4511.7310.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Securitie #ICICI Securities Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 08:45 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.