ICICI Securitie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 891.49 crore, up 20.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 891.49 crore in March 2022 up 20.57% from Rs. 739.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 338.81 crore in March 2022 up 2.94% from Rs. 329.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 562.24 crore in March 2022 up 15.84% from Rs. 485.37 crore in March 2021.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.22 in March 2021.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 628.50 on April 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 48.02% over the last 12 months.