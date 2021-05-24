ICICI Securitie Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 739.39 crore, up 53.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.39 crore in March 2021 up 53.99% from Rs. 480.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.13 crore in March 2021 up 113.76% from Rs. 153.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.37 crore in March 2021 up 93.72% from Rs. 250.55 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 10.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2020.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 589.10 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)