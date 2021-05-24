MARKET NEWS

ICICI Securitie Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 739.39 crore, up 53.99% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:10 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 739.39 crore in March 2021 up 53.99% from Rs. 480.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.13 crore in March 2021 up 113.76% from Rs. 153.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 485.37 crore in March 2021 up 93.72% from Rs. 250.55 crore in March 2020.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 10.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.78 in March 2020.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 589.10 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)

ICICI Securities Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations739.39619.77480.17
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations739.39619.77480.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost102.18127.04137.47
Depreciation13.9113.7516.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-7.81-1.479.17
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses159.6597.5182.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax471.46382.94234.52
Other Income---0.14--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax471.46382.80234.52
Interest30.4525.1828.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax441.01357.62205.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax441.01357.62205.88
Tax111.8890.7051.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities329.13266.92153.97
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period329.13266.92153.97
Equity Share Capital161.11161.11161.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.228.284.78
Diluted EPS10.198.284.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.228.284.78
Diluted EPS10.198.284.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

