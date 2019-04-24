ICICI Securitie Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 407.73 crore, down 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.73 crore in March 2019 down 20.38% from Rs. 512.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.36 crore in March 2019 down 21.73% from Rs. 155.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.52 crore in March 2019 down 21% from Rs. 256.37 crore in March 2018.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.77 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.81 in March 2018.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 218.00 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.77% returns over the last 6 months and -48.58% over the last 12 months.