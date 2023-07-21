ICICI Securitie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 934.11 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 934.11 crore in June 2023 up 17.71% from Rs. 793.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.95 crore in June 2023 down 0.42% from Rs. 271.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.28 crore in June 2023 up 18.51% from Rs. 481.20 crore in June 2022.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.40 in June 2022.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 631.75 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.32% returns over the last 6 months and 36.48% over the last 12 months.