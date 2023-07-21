ICICI Securitie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 934.11 crore, up 17.71% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 934.11 crore in June 2023 up 17.71% from Rs. 793.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 269.95 crore in June 2023 down 0.42% from Rs. 271.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 570.28 crore in June 2023 up 18.51% from Rs. 481.20 crore in June 2022.

    ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.40 in June 2022.

    ICICI Securitie shares closed at 631.75 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.32% returns over the last 6 months and 36.48% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Securities Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations934.11884.69793.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations934.11884.69793.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost198.30158.05172.65
    Depreciation22.3020.5416.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.73-1.711.96
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses164.93180.95137.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax547.85526.86464.58
    Other Income0.130.380.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax547.98527.24464.77
    Interest184.50174.56100.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax363.48352.68364.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax363.48352.68364.53
    Tax93.5390.7393.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities269.95261.95271.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period269.95261.95271.09
    Equity Share Capital161.43161.43161.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.368.128.40
    Diluted EPS8.338.098.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.368.128.40
    Diluted EPS8.338.098.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

