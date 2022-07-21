ICICI Securitie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 793.55 crore, up 6.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 793.55 crore in June 2022 up 6.48% from Rs. 745.25 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 271.09 crore in June 2022 down 12.28% from Rs. 309.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 481.20 crore in June 2022 up 2.14% from Rs. 471.10 crore in June 2021.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.59 in June 2021.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 462.90 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.50% returns over the last 6 months and -37.77% over the last 12 months.