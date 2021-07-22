ICICI Securitie Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 745.25 crore, up 36.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 745.25 crore in June 2021 up 36.54% from Rs. 545.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 309.05 crore in June 2021 up 59.71% from Rs. 193.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 471.10 crore in June 2021 up 59.14% from Rs. 296.03 crore in June 2020.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.01 in June 2020.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 760.15 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 69.88% returns over the last 6 months and 43.37% over the last 12 months.