ICICI Securitie Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 545.83 crore, up 41.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 545.83 crore in June 2020 up 41.24% from Rs. 386.46 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 193.51 crore in June 2020 up 71.67% from Rs. 112.72 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 296.03 crore in June 2020 up 42.14% from Rs. 208.27 crore in June 2019.

ICICI Securitie EPS has increased to Rs. 6.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.50 in June 2019.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 530.40 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.01% returns over the last 6 months and 135.63% over the last 12 months.