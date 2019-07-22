ICICI Securitie Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 386.46 crore, down 10.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 386.46 crore in June 2019 down 10.9% from Rs. 433.72 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.72 crore in June 2019 down 13.71% from Rs. 130.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.27 crore in June 2019 down 4.27% from Rs. 217.55 crore in June 2018.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.06 in June 2018.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 225.05 on July 19, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -25.92% over the last 12 months.