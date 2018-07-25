App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 03:44 PM IST

ICICI Securitie standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 433.72 crore

ICICI Securities Ltd. has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 433.72 crore and a net profit of Rs 130.63 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18

 
 
ICICI Securities Ltd. has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 433.72 crore and a net profit of Rs 130.63 crore for the quarter ended Jun'18. Other income for the quarter was Rs 44.60 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 401.37 crore and net profit was Rs 118.54 crore, and other income Rs 35.71 crore.
ICICI Securitie shares closed at 309.00 on July 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -30.58% returns over the last 6 months and -30.58% over the last 12 months.
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 389.12 512.11 365.66
Other Operating Income 44.60 -- 35.71
Total Income From Operations 433.72 512.11 401.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 133.69 122.73 128.26
Depreciation 3.58 3.72 3.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.48 133.01 79.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.97 252.65 190.02
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.97 252.65 190.02
Interest 12.98 14.01 10.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 200.99 238.64 180.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 200.99 238.64 180.00
Tax 70.36 83.59 61.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.63 155.05 118.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.63 155.05 118.54
Equity Share Capital 161.07 161.07 161.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.06 4.81 3.68
Diluted EPS 4.06 4.81 3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.06 4.81 3.68
Diluted EPS 4.06 4.81 3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 25, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #ICICI Securitie #ICICI Securities Ltd #Miscellaneous

