ICICI Securitie standalone Jun'18 sales at Rs 433.72 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 389.12 512.11 365.66 Other Operating Income 44.60 -- 35.71 Total Income From Operations 433.72 512.11 401.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 133.69 122.73 128.26 Depreciation 3.58 3.72 3.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 82.48 133.01 79.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.97 252.65 190.02 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 213.97 252.65 190.02 Interest 12.98 14.01 10.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 200.99 238.64 180.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 200.99 238.64 180.00 Tax 70.36 83.59 61.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.63 155.05 118.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.63 155.05 118.54 Equity Share Capital 161.07 161.07 161.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.06 4.81 3.68 Diluted EPS 4.06 4.81 3.68 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.06 4.81 3.68 Diluted EPS 4.06 4.81 3.68 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited