 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICICI Securitie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 878.79 crore, down 6.67% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Securities Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 878.79 crore in December 2022 down 6.67% from Rs. 941.63 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.11 crore in December 2022 down 26.59% from Rs. 380.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 547.74 crore in December 2022 down 9.95% from Rs. 608.27 crore in December 2021.

ICICI Securitie EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.79 in December 2021.

ICICI Securitie shares closed at 512.35 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.20% returns over the last 6 months and -34.95% over the last 12 months.

ICICI Securities Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 878.79 858.27 941.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 878.79 858.27 941.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 173.14 182.56 169.36
Depreciation 19.35 18.73 15.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 1.50 1.54 0.34
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.46 151.07 163.84
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 528.34 504.37 592.12
Other Income 0.05 6.35 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 528.39 510.72 592.30
Interest 152.90 108.11 82.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 375.49 402.61 509.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 375.49 402.61 509.69
Tax 96.38 103.16 129.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 279.11 299.45 380.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 279.11 299.45 380.21
Equity Share Capital 161.41 161.41 161.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.64 9.28 11.79
Diluted EPS 8.62 9.26 11.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.64 9.28 11.79
Diluted EPS 8.62 9.26 11.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #ICICI Securitie #ICICI Securities Ltd #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 01:00 pm